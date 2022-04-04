Dancing the night away! Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and more of music’s biggest stars had the time of their lives at the 2022 Grammys — but not every moment made it on TV.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking the first time the ceremony took over Sin City. Trevor Noah returned to host the star-studded night once more following his turn as emcee in 2021.

“We’re gonna be listening to some music,” the Daily Show personality, 38, said while opening the show on Sunday, April 3, subtly poking fun at Will Smith and Chris Rock‘s now-viral Oscars altercation from one week prior. “We’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing. We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re gonna be giving out awards.”

Noah wasn’t the only one to bring up the slap. Questlove — who won his Oscar just moments after the incident — warned audience members to “stay 500 feet away” from the stage as he got ready to present the trophy for Song of the Year.

While plenty of memorable moments came across viewers’ TV screens — from Olivia Rodrigo‘s first-ever Grammys performance to Doja Cat‘s bathroom confession — others took place behind the scenes. After Gaga, 36, took the stage to honor longtime collaborator Tony Bennett, she sent superfan Lil Nas X into a starstruck state.

The 22-year-old was “visibly nervous and excited” to have his moment with the House of Gucci actress, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[He was] hopping up and down with excitement,” the source adds of the “Old Town Road” performer, who was “flipping out” when he finally got the chance to take a selfie with Gaga.

Throughout the night, the “Bad Romance” singer worked the room, dancing with Keith Urban and high-fiving her band before her performance. Her renditions of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” had celebs feeling romantic, prompting PDA from Addison Rae and her boyfriend, Omer Fedi.

The TikTok star, 21, caught up with pal Kourtney Kardashian “a few times” during the show, but the reality star’s beau Travis Barker had her full attention. Kardashian “was bopping her head” during the Blink-182 drummer’s show-stopping performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

“When Travis came back [to the audience], Kourtney jumped up to kiss and hug him and then went back to sitting on his lap,” the insider tells Us.

Earlier in the night, the engaged couple got handsy in their seats. The musician “was twirling Kourtney around” at the start of the show and made out during multiple performances.

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek inside of the 2022 Grammy Awards: