Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Besides his work in the Harry Potter series, Felton is best known for 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s Feed, written and produced by Troian Bellisario. He also appeared on the CW’s The Flash in 2016 and 2017. Felton previously dated stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon, whom he met while filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, from 2008 to 2016.