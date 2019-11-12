Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth)

Then: Bleu’s first well-known role was on the Discovery Kids’ series Flight 29 Down before he portrayed Troy Bolton’s best friend and basketball teammate, Chad. He also starred in the 2007 Disney Channel Original Movie, Jump In.

Now: The actor starred on Broadway in Lin Manuel Miranda‘s musical In the Heights in 2010. He competed on the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars, with his dance partner, Karina Smirnoff, in 2013. The pair placed second in the competition.