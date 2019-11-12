Zac Efron (Troy Bolton)

Then: High School Musical was the role that skyrocketed Efron to stardom. The actor famously dated his costar Vanessa Hudgens from 2006 to 2010.

Now: Efron has grown into one of the biggest hunks in Hollywood. He starred in big budget films such as 17 Again, Hairspray and the Oscar-nominated film The Greatest Showman. He took a break from his usual leading man roles to portray infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in the Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in 2019.