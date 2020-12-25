Reality TV

Andy Cohen’s Friendships With Former Housewives: Who Is He Still on Good Terms With?

Dorinda Medley Andy Cohen Friendship With Former Housewives Who Is He Still on Good Terms With
Dorinda Medley

While there were reports that Medley was fired over her remark about using a turkey baster to get pregnant at the RHONY season 12 reunion in 2020, Cohen said that wasn’t the case.

 

“While I didn’t like that comment, that’s not true,” he said on Radio Andy at the time, making it clear that the door was open for Medley to return in the future. “Sometimes taking a pause is a good thing and I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she would rejoin the show at some point. … I think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed.”

