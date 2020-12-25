Dorinda Medley

While there were reports that Medley was fired over her remark about using a turkey baster to get pregnant at the RHONY season 12 reunion in 2020, Cohen said that wasn’t the case.

“While I didn’t like that comment, that’s not true,” he said on Radio Andy at the time, making it clear that the door was open for Medley to return in the future. “Sometimes taking a pause is a good thing and I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she would rejoin the show at some point. … I think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed.”