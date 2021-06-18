There’s More Than One Reason Why They Split

Cohen, 53, inquired about why she and West decided to end their marriage, and she at first declined to answer the question on camera. However, she ultimately shared that they disagreed on multiple issues. “It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she detailed. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”