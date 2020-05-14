Reality TV

Kyle Richards Accuses Denise Richards of Staging Scenes on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

 Courtesy Kyle Richards/Twitter
Kyle Defends Teddi

The women have been vocal in recent seasons about Kyle always taking Teddi’s side and vice versa.

 

