Bite Your Tongue

As Trump prepared to relaunch his presidential campaign in the hopes of winning reelection, McCain butted heads with Behar once more. Recalling a conversation she had with someone else explaining the allure of the president to his followers, the former Fox pundit told viewers in June 2019, “I was like, ‘Sometimes it’s not that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates.'”

Her liberal costar cut in, “Who, black people, you mean, and immigrants? Who do they hate?” Goldberg tried to quell tensions between the two to no avail. Behar continued after McCain, who responded by calling her a “bitch.”