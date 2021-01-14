Spill the Beans

In July 2020, after President Trump and Ivanka Trump posed with Goya products in social media photos, McCain and Behar beefed over their differing opinions on the matter. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead and dying, Florida is running out of hospital beds and he’s posing with a can of beans,” Behar complained, noting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

McCain attempted to interject, only to be interrupted by her costar. “Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me today. You really don’t,” she replied.