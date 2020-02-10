Doing it differently! Not all celebrities got dolled up to watch the 2020 Academy Awards this year, choosing to enjoy the awards show from the comforts of their couches instead.

Jenna Dewan documented her Oscar viewing on her Instagram Story, calling Salma Hayek “the most stunning” and Janelle Monae’s opening number “so much fun.”

The pregnant star, 39, went on to show off her pajamas in a selfie captioned, “This years’ Oscar lewk [sic].”

The Flirty Dancing host and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, announced in September 2019 that they are expecting their first child together. (The Connecticut native already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum).

“I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” the Tony winner, 44, wrote via Instagram at the time. “The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

As for Reese Witherspoon, the Big Little Lies alum, 43, gushed over her costar Laura Dern’s Best Supporting Actress win for A Marriage Story.

“Whoohoo!” the Whiskey in a Teacup author captioned an Instagram Story video of Dern’s acceptance speech on her television screen. “@lauradern you are the greatest. Amazing tribute to [parents] Diane Ladd and Burce Dern. We love you!”

Witherspoon skipped the ceremony last year as well, but shared a sweet throwback shot with her mom, Betty Reese, from her 2006 Best Actress win for her role in Walk the Line. Experiencing the moment with her mom was “the best part of the night,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

