Where Peter and Kelley Stand Today

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Peter told Nick. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

He added on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that the pair aren’t sleeping in the same room. “I look up to her and I have so much respect for her,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know her very well.”