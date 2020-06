Ashley Benson

While playing Hanna Marin, Benson appeared in a few films on the side, including Pixels in 2015 and Chronically Metropolitan in 2016. Once the series ended, she starred in 2018’s Her Smell, which is where she met eventual girlfriend Cara Delevingne. In May 2020, the pair called it quits after nearly two years together. The California native will appear in the upcoming The Birthday Cake and Lapham Rising.