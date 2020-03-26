Lala Doesn’t Regret How She Treated Raquel

While Lala apologized on the March 24 episode for calling the former pageant queen stupid during season 7, the Give Them Lala CEO stands by how she acted after Raquel said she was using her dad’s death as an excuse for her actions.

“I felt really badly about me attacking her last year. It wasn’t about Raquel, it was about, I felt like anybody who was mentioning the passing of my dad in any sort of negative way, was a trigger,” she said. “But still to this day, when I look back at it, I don’t regret handling myself that way. You f—ked up. … But I also was looking at the person who said it and I’m like, she doesn’t even realize that that was messed up.”