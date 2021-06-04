Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Her Future Association With the Franchise

As protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement took place around the world, Lindsay made it clear that she would no longer support The Bachelor franchise if changes weren’t made. “I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it,” she declared on a June 2020 episode of AfterBuzz TV’s Bachelor A.M. With Kelsey Meyer. “In 40 seasons, you’ve had one black lead. We have had 45 presidents and in 45 presidents, you have one black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”