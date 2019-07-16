Jacqueline and Chris Laurita

The former RHONJ star’s husband’s clothing firm Signature Apparel filed for bankruptcy in 2009. The following year, the couple were accused of using the company’s bank accounts to pay for their lavish lifestyle. Radar Online reported in August 2017 that Chris was found guilty of fraud, “breaching of fiduciary duties” and “tortious interference.” As a result, he was ordered to pay $1.8 million to Signature Apparel Group.

In May 2019, Page Six reported that Chris was selling items from their home, which was in foreclosure in both 2013 and 2015, on Facebook marketplace. “Why can’t someone write something positive about a family pulling up their bootstraps and moving on to bigger and better opportunities?” he told the outlet at the time. “What we’re doing is a good thing and is best for our families future. We are looking forward to it.”