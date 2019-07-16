Kim Richards

The former child actress was arrested for public intoxication in April 2015 following a confrontation with police at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Months later, the RHOBH star was taken into custody again after she was accused of stealing close to $600 worth of items from Target in August 2015.

Kim, who was open about her substance abuse struggles on RHOBH, was placed on three-year probation after the drama. She was also ordered to complete 450 hours of community service and to attend AA meetings. According to TMZ, Kim was officially off probation in September 2018.

Kim came under fire again in August 2018 when she was ordered to pay $266,000 in damages after her pit bull Kingsley allegedly attacked her then-neighbor three years prior.