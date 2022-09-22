October on Hallmark Channel

‘Noel Next Door’

Premiere Date: Friday, October 21

Stars: Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

Logline: “A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.”

‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 22

Stars: Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha

Logline: “Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.”

‘A Kismet Christmas’

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 23

Stars: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner

Logline: “Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.”

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’

Premiere Date: Friday, October 28

Stars: Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

Logline: “Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.”

‘Jolly Good Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 29

Stars: Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

Logline: “David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.”

‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 30

Stars: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson

Logline: “Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.”