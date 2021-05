Aidan’s Back

In April 2021, John Corbett told Page Six that he “might be in quite a few” episodes of the upcoming HBO Max project, sending Team Aidan fans into a frenzy. Parker played coy about her former costar’s comments, hinting via Instagram at the time, “I’m not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett’s interview deals in facts or fiction. But the response is amazing to read… x.”