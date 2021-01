The Cast

In addition to the three women, Jennifer Hudson — who appeared as Carrie’s assistant in the first film — shared in January 2021 that she would love to appear in the revival. Chris Noth, who portrayed Mr. Big in the show and movies, has not yet spoken out about And Just Like That but was reportedly set to be killed off in the planned third movie. Parker played coy about whether her onscreen husband would return. “Wait and see,” she wrote via Instagram.