Katy Perry and Travis McCoy

Perry, who dated McCoy from 2006 to 2008, penned the song “Circle the Drain” in 2010 about a drug-addicted ex-boyfriend. “You fall asleep during foreplay/ ‘Cause the pills you take are more your forte,” she croons. “I’m not sticking around to watch you go down / Wanna be your lover/ Not your f—ing mother.” The former Gym Class Heroes frontman battled an addiction to pharmaceutical drugs while dating Perry.