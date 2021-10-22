Keeping Things Light

“Friends join our friend group [this season] and we’re just getting into it. We’ve had a couple of meet-ups and nothing really crazy, I don’t think,” Austen told Decider in October 2021, noting that the cast has been filming for three weeks. “I don’t know what everyone else is filming when I’m not there, but I think that we’re also trying to keep it lighter than last year. Last year was very heavy and ominous and a lot of fights.”

The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost explained that some of the stars talked before filming began in hopes of making things more upbeat. “We were like, ‘Can we just have a little more fun, guys? We’re actually friends and people like to see us being friends, so can we be friends?’ And I think a lot of people have that mindset,” he said, adding that fans will also see his beer journey continue to play out on screen in season 8.