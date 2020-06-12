The Matt James of It All

Tyler Cameron’s best friend was part of ABC’s initial season 16 cast. He made headlines in April when Clare tweeted, “If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime.”

While Clare didn’t name names, Matt is part of a Cameo campaign to raise money for The Robin Hood Foundation, a nonprofit that fights poverty in New York City. ABC has yet to confirm that Matt is still set to compete for Clare’s heart, but according to Tyler, he’s all in.

“We’re in tough times right now. There are no rules to anything that we’re doing right now. So it’s kind of hard, but I totally hear her and we all kind of know who pointed at what,” Tyler told Us. “I think when this all comes to an end and everyone’s able to talk like adults and hash things out, I think there’s great things to come out of it. So it’s fine. It’s all water under the bridge now. … Matt’s an incredible person. His laugh and smile is super contagious. I just told him to be Matt. There’s no need to be anyone else. Be Matt and have fun. Focus on building that relationship and just enjoy the experience.”

In June, however, ABC announced Matt would be the next Bachelor instead of competing on Clare’s season. The season 25 star will be the first black man to be the lead in Bachelor history.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly in service to our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise.”