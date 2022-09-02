AnnaLynne McCord
After portraying antiheroine Naomi Clark in the spinoff series, McCord appeared in the ABC series Secrets and Lies (2016) and the Starz drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021).
In May 2021, the Excision star opened up about her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis.
"It is actually a fragmentation of the sense of self. It often is survivors of trauma, typically severe and often childhood trauma, that end up being sufferers of dissociative identity disorder," she told Entertainment Tonight.