Will Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ Follow Khloe’s Surrogacy Journey?

A promo for the second season, which was released in September, featured a first look at the Revenge Body host confirming baby No. 2 with ex Thompson amid his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.

“There is something that I am ready to talk about,” an emotional Khloé says to the camera. “Tristan and I are having another baby and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience. This has been a difficult time in my life but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”