Katie Maloney Gives a Filming Update

According to Katie, she has “no idea” whether the Bravo series will come back for season 9. “Every day, I’m being like, ‘Maybe today we’ll get the phone call!’ But, no … I’m hopeful,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host told Entertainment Tonight in September. “They haven’t canceled it, so there’s hope still. At least there’s not, like, anything definitive in that regard.”

Katie pointed out that if the show returns, it will look different after the firings earlier in the summer. “I try to picture and think about it, and it’s so weird,” she said, referencing the exit of pals Stassi and Kristen. “It’s weird. Yes, it’s definitely gonna feel different and look different, but it’s not like they’re not a part of my life, you know? So, it’s gonna be weird to have this part of my life that was very much on the show not on the show anymore.”