LVP Promises Drama

In June 2021, the big boss herself told Entertainment Tonight that filming was “a third of the way in” and the effects of the coronavirus lockdown were already apparent. “You can tell they’ve been locked up for a year,” Lisa joked. “Everybody’s got a point of view, and they’re willing to air it and vent it.” As Lala predicted, there was a lot of pent-up energy. “A lot of stuff was festering where they say, ‘OK, now I want to talk to you about what you said,'” the SUR owner shared. “So, there was a lot of that, but you know what? Give me anything, but don’t give me boring.”

Though several cast members were fired during the break since season 8, the restaurateur said the smaller ensemble has made for “more focused” episodes. “I think it’s more mature, the show, but there are people that really like to have their opinion and that’s not going to change,” she explained. “And they’ve certainly got a lot of them. … I’m surprised, actually, how amazingly quick, fast-paced and intense we’re in and we’re only a third of the way through, so it’s good.”

The Simply Divine author added that viewers will see Raquel Leviss “blossoming” after her engagement to James Kennedy. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to him,” she told ET. “But you really do see Raquel kind of blossoming, blooming. … You see her really having a voice. She was very much, like, a deer caught in the headlights before, but now she’s, like, actually kind of really comes out of a shell.”