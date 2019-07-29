Emily Valentine Is In!

Christine Elise McCarthy, who guest starred as Brandon’s love interest on the original ‘90s series, confirmed she was going to be in the quasi-revival on June 18.

“It has been about 28 years since I began my story with #beverlyhills90210 and it is as awesome as it is surreal to be back,” she wrote via Instagram. “Like the rest of the cast, I will be playing a ‘heightened version of myself.’ I see a lot of fan grumbling and confusion about this concept but – without giving anything away – I think the fans are really gonna like what they get. Just #waitforit !!! #bh90210 @bh90210 #90210 #emilyvalentine #exchangeanegg #u4ea #bh90210reboot #90210reboot.”

The follow day, McCarthy paid tribute to Perry from the Canadian set of the series. “Being back on @bh90210 is awesome but for one thing. #lukeperry went out of his way to take care of me during my first episodes almost 30 years ago,” she captioned a photo with the late actor. “There is not a person who knew him that did not experience his warmth and that will not miss his kindness.”