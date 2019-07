Jason Kennedy Drops In

The E! News host revealed via Instagram on June 7 that he is set to make an appearance on the quasi-revival series, out this August. He shared a picture of himself standing beside the show’s main cast, captioning the moment: “Pretty cool moment making a cameo on a show you grew up watching with the OG’s. They treated me like family and I’m digging the new twist. My episode airs August 7th on FOX.”