The Tweets

After the first two episodes aired, Clare “liked” a series of tweets implying that she was sidelined for Tayshia.

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” read a fan tweet “liked” by Clare in October. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.”

Clare “liked” other posts about production controlling the narrative.

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap,” the tweets read. “Don’t you see with how the last two episodes have been produced, there’s no drama and the drama that they’ve shown has been dramatized and fixated to make Clare look a certain type of way. Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing.”