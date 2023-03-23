One week after Gwyneth Paltrow sparked backlash over her intermittent fasting diet, ex-husband Chris Martin has revealed his own strict wellness regimen.

“I actually don’t have dinner anymore,” the Coldplay frontman, 46, said during a Monday, March 20, episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. “I stop eating at 4 [p.m.] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

The England native added: “I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Scialfa, his wife] said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’”

The “Fix You” singer — who made a surprise appearance at one of the 73-year-old singer’s live shows in June 2022 — later joked that his sole meal of the day consists of a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”

Martin’s wellness comments come nearly one week after the 50-year-old Shakespeare in Love star’s own minimal diet made headlines.

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast,” Paltrow — who split from the rocker in 2014 — said during a March appearance on Dr. Will Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast. “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic].”

She continued at the time: “I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do Pilates, or I’ll do my [workout with celebrity trainer] Tracy Anderson. I dry brush, and I get in the sauna. So, I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

While the Avengers: Endgame star was quickly criticized for promoting a meal plan that seemingly calls for disordered eating, Paltrow has denied the claims. The Shallow Hal actress, who coparents two children with Martin, revealed earlier this month that she found success with intermittent fasting after struggling with “long COVID.”

“The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time,” Paltrow said during an Instagram Story Q&A on Friday, March 17. “I’ve been working with Dr. [Will] Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory, lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs … and it’s been working really well.”

She explained: “It’s really just what’s worked for me and it’s been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to eat healthy.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.