Talk about an interesting cooking challenge! Hannah Brown recently tasked herself with chopping onions as she answered questions about her personal life, all while trying not to cry.

The Bachelorette star, 25, who is now quarantining in her native Alabama amid the coronavirus pandemic, started things off by admitting that she’s not exactly a whiz in the kitchen and has never actually chopped onions before. “I don’t really cook,” she told her father, Robert Brown, who was asking her burning questions as part of Delish’s Chopping Block series on Wednesday, April 29. “I’m gonna learn.”

When asked to name the “craziest rumor” she’s ever heard about herself, Hannah wasted no time. “I’ve heard I was engaged,” she said with a laugh while chopping away.

Even Robert chimed in, adding: “That was a good one.”

“Thanks, dad!” Hannah answered with a smile.

Though the reality star didn’t go into any further details with regards to who the engagement rumor involved, she was likely referring to either her broken engagement with Jed Wyatt, which fell apart after The Bachelorette once Hannah learned Wyatt, 26, broke things off with his girlfriend before the show, or chatter about her ever-evolving relationship with former flame Tyler Cameron.

Cameron, 27, was Hannah’s runner-up on The Bachelorette in July 2019, but the beauty queen asked him out during the live “After the Final Rose” episode after ending her engagement to Wyatt. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the duo had their date in the days that followed, but he was then spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid shortly after. He and the supermodel, 25, dated for nearly two months before splitting in October.

In March, Cameron reunited with Brown amid the coronavirus outbreak, after she flew to Florida and they quarantined in the same house with others. Fans witnessed Cameron and Hannah engaging in flirty behavior in a series of TikToks, but the general contractor has insisted that there is no romantic relationship between the two.

“We’re friends. It’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again,” he explained this month in a video captured by fan account @BachelorTeaSpil. “We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now.”

Still, the Florida native’s denial of a relationship with Hannah didn’t stop fans from setting up an engagement ring fund for the pair earlier this month.

Hannah, for her part, revealed in an Instagram Live Q&A on April 14 that she is single. “If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have like [said], ‘Oh, for sure by 25, I’m married.’ And possibly thinking about kids [or] trying to get pregnant right now probably,” she admitted at the time.

The Bachelor alum played coy when her dad asked her to name the last person she called and reveal what they had discussed. “I don’t want to say,” she explained with an uncomfortable laugh as a funny edit to the video implied it must have been Cameron.

However, Hannah was able to pivot slight. “Actually, [it was] my grandaddy,” she said. “I talked to my grandaddy on the phone. He was just being silly.”

The ABC personality also joked that “them dating apps won’t let me on” and shared a pretty telling dating pet peeve. “This is what I hate about dating — when you just don’t know where you stand,” she declared. “I’m pretty honest, I’ll say, ‘Hey I don’t know what’s going on,’ but I don’t like the game of it. Like, do we like each other? Great, well let’s explore that.”

The Alabama native continued: “I am too far past the game of it. I either like somebody and it’s going to work, or it’s not.”

When Hannah was later asked which one of her former shows she would most like to relive, she proved she’s still fond of her experience on The Bachelorette. “Even though it was hard sometimes and, like, hurt my heart some, it also made grow so much as a person,” she explained. “I’ll always be thankful for that.”