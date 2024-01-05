Just as Taylor Swift‘s music has evolved over the years, so has her go-to drink order.

Swift, 34, recently enjoyed a girls’ night out with Brittany Mahomes and other Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends at Rye restaurant in Leawood, Kansas, during which owner Megan Garrelts says the singer ordered a French Blonde. “From our understanding, [that is] her favorite cocktail,” she told Page Six on Thursday, January 4.

A French Blonde cocktail typically consists of elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice, lemon bitters and/or lemon juice, gin and Lillet Blanc. Swift’s new drink of choice differs from what she previously stated in her Vogue 73 Questions interview in April 2016. When asked what her favorite cocktail was, she responded, “Vodka Diet Coke.” As the recipe’s name suggests, the easy-to-make cocktail only consists of two ingredients, vodka and Diet Coke. (Some fans have been convinced that Swift’s favorite drink is Old Fashioned or wine based on her song lyrics.)

According to Garrelts, “all the girls had cocktails” during their December 30, 2023, dinner party. “It was definitely a lively girls’ night, which was fun to see,” she added.

Swift followed up the night out by cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Chief’s New Year’s Eve game at Arrowhead Stadium. She sported her own version of Kelce’s Chiefs-themed letterman jacket that he previously wore when arriving at the team’s Christmas Day game days prior.

The Grammy winner has grown close with Kansas City’s community of women, especially Mahomes, 28. Not only have Swift and Brittany, wife of Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sat together at several games, but the “Anti-Hero” singer has also introduced the athlete and Brittany into her star-studded circle of friends.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 after Swift took Brittany out to dinner in New York City with Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

That same month, Swift hosted a Chiefs game viewing party at her NYC apartment, which was attended by Brittany, Paige Buechele (wife of former Chiefs backup QB Shane Buechele) and Lyndsay Bell (wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell), among others.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second insider shared with Us. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

The source added that Swift’s celebrity squad “got along amazingly with Brittany, Lyndsay and Paige” and that she “absolutely has plans on hanging out all together again very soon.”

Swift and Brittany rang in the new year with their respective partners at a Kansas City New Year’s Eve party earlier this week. Per social media videos, Swift and Kelce were seen sharing a sweet kiss as the clock struck midnight.