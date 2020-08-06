Running errands! Khloé Kardashian took her daughter, True, and niece Dream to a farmers market in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 5, for a fun family outing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a peek at her sweet excursion with True, 2, and brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, 3, via her Instagram Stories. Both toddlers wore face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In one clip, True hands one of the venders several peaches while Dream stands off to the side. The woman selling the fruit kindly counts off each piece True gives her as she places it into a shopping bag.

“Our big girls,” Khloé gushed below the adorable video.

In a separate clip, the little ones head over to a nearby flower vendor who gives them each a rose to keep. While True made a beeline for a yellow rose, Dream, who is carrying a small beige handbag adorned with red flowers, snags a white flower of her own.

Rob, 33, later posted the clips on his Instagram Stories and also shared a photo of the cousins’ trip on his feed, captioning it: “Dream’s pose 😭😭🤣.”

The farmers market jaunt came after multiple sources told Us Weekly that Khloé and True’s dad, Tristian Thompson, are officially back together.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” one source exclusively told Us on Wednesday.

Thompson, 29, has been isolating at home in Los Angeles with Khloé and True during the coronavirus crisis, and it seems like the extended family time has helped bring out a different side of the athlete, who cheated on the Good American designer with multiple women in the past.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the source added. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

Still, it seems the pair are determined to stay on good terms with one another. According to a second insider, the couple’s recent reconciliation has led to discussions about their future together.

“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider shared with Us, noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team.”

The reality star and Thompson first started dating in September 2016 amid her divorce from Lamar Odom. In April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on a then-pregnant Khloé with multiple women. Although the E! personality decided to stay with him at the time, she ended up calling off their romance 10 months later, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The pair continued to amicably coparent True after their February 2019 split and became closer than ever in recent months after Us broke the news in March that they were quarantining together. A source revealed at the time that the Revenge Body host “has been open and receptive” toward the NBA star.