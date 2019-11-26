Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck actress celebrated her baby shower in January 2019 with an apropos cake depicting the nitty-gritty of childbirth — a.k.a. a baby doll head emerging from an edible womb. “My sister in law, and I can’t stress that enough IN LAW, surprised me with a horrifying cake and I can’t thank her enough,” the comedian captioned an Instagram snapshot of her themed cake. “So I won’t thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and I love you. #haunting #butthole.”