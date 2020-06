Recipe Dispute

A Twitter troll accused the star of stealing recipes from someone named “Chef Mike” in May 2020. Teigen vehemently denied the unfounded accusation and explained that she had never even heard of the cook. “Please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love,” she shot back. “Imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven’t heard of you?”