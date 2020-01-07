Khloé Kardashian

It’s no surprise that the Good American designer was eager to show off portions of her revamped kitchen after returning to California full-time in June 2019 following her high-profile split from Thompson. The reality star enlisted the ladies behind The Home Edit to help her organize her home, and that they did. Every item in the E! personality’s fridge and freezer is labeled and color-coded and she has a designated candy drawer with separate compartments for each sweet treat.