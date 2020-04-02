Harry Hamlin

The actor has an impressive garden in the backyard of his Los Angeles home, which he tends to regularly. The Graves alum’s wife, Lisa Rinna, gave her Instagram followers a tour of her partner’s outdoor oasis in April 2020. “That’s rosemary, I know that,” she said during the walkthrough on her Instagram Stories “[That’s] lettuce, butter lettuce and romaine lettuce.” Though there was some confusion over whether the garden boasts parsley or carrots, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says her husband also grows cilantro and avocados.