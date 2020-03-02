Meryl Streep

The Oscar winner satisfied a fast food craving she had while on the set of Little Women in Boston in 2018. “We were wearing these beautiful coats, like, dripping with jewels. You know, the usual,” her costar, Florence Pugh, recalled during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2019. “I remember it was cold and she was like, ‘I would just kill for some fries right now.’” According to the Midsommar actress, a production assistant appeared “within seconds” and handed Streep an order of Wendy’s fries, which she and onscreen love interest Timothée Chalamet also enjoyed.