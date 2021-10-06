Making their house feel like a home. After Odette Annable (née Yustman) and husband Dave Annable moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, the pair tackled a burgeoning renovation project to refresh their new abode.

“We are MOVING! To Austin! For so many reasons and yes it is absolutely bittersweet leaving LA for the moment, but it is also crazy exciting and exactly what my family needs,” the You Again actress, 36, captioned a September 2020 Instagram photo with her husband, 42, and daughter Charlie, 5, standing in front of the new property’s exterior.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Walker star — its second season premieres on The CW on October 28 — embraced her passion for interiors and design to fix up her family’s new residence.

“Since Hollywood was basically shut down, I have thrown my creative juices into turning this 90’s situation into a modern renovation,” she continued in the social media upload at the time. “I love interiors, I love designing and I hope you’ll follow along on this ride and help me make some choices on our new house! I need a hashtag. Can you guys throw out some ideas? #casaannable? #annablesdoaustin? Nah. Help me out. 🙌🏼🏡. P.S. that stucco is going, give me all smooth walls and new paint babyyyy. UPDATE: winning hashtag is… #renovatetheannablesyall ⚡️.”

Since then, the California native shared her design progress on the social media site, documenting her painting and decorating journey.

“Hitting you with a before/during/after of our mud room,” the Cloverfield alum shared a sneak peek in March. “This renovation moved quickly at the beginning and because of Covid delays with furniture we sloowwwwed way down. Still have a way to go, but I’m excited to share this little room that holds some of my favorite things. Hats, books, cozy pillows and all of the baskets. #renovatetheannablesyall oh and yes kitchen reveal coming! We went with Sherwin Williams Greenblack, you can see a litttle bit in the background ;)”

The couple — who tied the knot in 2010 — sold their West Hollywood bungalow amid the pandemic after they spent lockdown with the Brothers & Sisters star’s family in Austin.

“I’m a Valley girl, born and bred. I was completely resistant [to move],” Odette admitted to Domino magazine in July.

While the pair ended up putting in an offer on a ‘90s-inspired property that was the complete opposite of their style, Odette could see its potential right with the interior spaces and both an open backyard and pool area where their daughter could play.

“I saw the vision right away,” Odette recalled to the design magazine. “I knew that the bones were good and that if I had to rip and pull everything apart, I would.”

In addition to tackling DIY projects to fix up the house, the duo entrusted designer Erin Fetherston to decorate the place to make it a family-friendly residence.

The actors met on the set of the final season of Brothers & Sisters before their wedding in October 2010. The pair later welcomed Charlie in September 2015.

After nine years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that the pair had separated.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

After quarantining together amid the pandemic, the pair reconciled in August 2020, sharing the news via Instagram. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” Odette captioned a pic of the duo kissing on a beach.

Scroll below to see photos of the pair’s renovated family home: