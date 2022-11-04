The Ultimate Guide to the Best Coconut Oils for Skin

Coconut oil has grown in popularity as a dietary supplement in recent decades due to its health-promoting properties. It is also taking the lead in the cosmetic industry, making it a must-have for everyone. This guide will investigate what it is, its benefits, and factors to consider before making a purchase.

What Is Coconut Oil?

Coconut oil is a healthy fat extracted from mature coconut meat. It contains saturated fatty acids, medium-chain triglycerides, and lauric acid. A naturally occurring substance that has been used for thousands of years as food and medicine, coconut oil is also an excellent moisturizer. It protects your skin and hair from dryness and itchiness by effectively sealing in moisture.

How Can Coconut Oil for Skin Help?

Numerous coconut oil benefits are floating around the internet; here are some backed up by scientific evidence.

Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) , which are absorbed easily into the bloodstream without going through the complex digestive system. This makes MCT ideal for weight loss and athletic performance.

Coconuts have high amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and protein. They are non-toxic and suitable for cooking, baking, and cosmetic applications.

Studies show coconut oil may help to prevent heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

It also acts as an excellent hydrating agent for skin and hair.

Coconut oil also works well in massage sessions and aromatherapy.

Where Is Coconut Oil Used?

Coconut oil has a wide range of applications. It can be combined with aloe vera gel or honey to make a soothing ointment for topical use. It is also used as a fragrance by mixing essential oils like lavender with it. Coconut oil can be consumed on its own or mixed with food. Applying coconut oil to your skin and hair can help treat dry skin and hair.

What To Look for When Purchasing Coconut Oil for Skin

While making a purchase, keep the following things in mind.

Look for pure, unprocessed coconut oils

Look for brands that specifically state their coconut oils are made with organic ingredients when shopping for one. Many brands sell oils that are not completely pure and are also unrefined, and these additives can lead to health issues. It’s also vital to buy cold-pressed coconut oil, as this method of extraction yields more nutritious oil.

Check the color and texture

The color and texture of coconut oil can vary depending on the type and quality of the oil. Some oils are clear, while others are light yellow or brown. Similarly, some oils are grainy, while others are smooth. Look for an oil that is white when solid and clear when in liquid form.

Avoid oils with added flavors or fragrances

When purchasing coconut oil, ensure that it contains no added flavors or fragrances. These additives can be harmful and do not last very long. Instead, choose unscented coconut oil. If you must use flavored oil, choose one that isn’t overpowering and contains more natural ingredients.

Choose virgin oil based on your skin type

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for the skin, but it is difficult to find the right type. The difference between refined and virgin coconut oils is the quality of the oil. Refined coconut oil is heated, resulting in a less nutritious product that may have been bleached or deodorized. Virgin coconut oil is extracted without heat or chemicals and has a higher antioxidant content. So, if you want to keep your skin healthy, go for the virgin coconut oil option, rather than something processed.

Look for the organic stamp

Regrettably, not all coconut oils for skin available in the market are organic. To ensure that you get the most natural products, research the brand to see if the products they manufacture are generally organic. You can also look for the approved “Certified Organic Coconut Oil” seal on the label.

Coconuts are grown in a sustainable environment

Scan the bottle to see where the coconuts are sourced. Ensure the coconut oil for skin that you buy is from a sustainable source and is extracted from coconuts grown in a greener and healthier way.