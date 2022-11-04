Cancel OK
The Ultimate Guide to the Best Coconut Oils for Skin

highly rated coconut oil for skin
As a natural ingredient with excellent properties, coconut oil seems like nature’s gift to the world. Ancient cultures used coconut oil as a healing agent, a food source, and even an antiseptic. Coconut oil is now widely recognized as an excellent moisturizer that keeps the skin from drying out. Experts also recommend massaging coconut oil into your skin before bedtime to achieve clearer, more radiant skin.

Coconut oil is a versatile and effective ingredient that adds softness, smoothness, and shine to the hair. It is also used in cooking and as a base in numerous cosmetic products. 

As the popularity of coconut oil grows, so does the number of brands and products in the market. This makes choosing the right one for yourself extremely difficult. Browse through our top coconut oils for skin in 2022 to find out what works for you.

Detailing the Top Coconut Oil for Skin in 2022

Advanced Clinicals Coconut Oil for Skin – Best Overall

coconut oil for skin reviews
Starting with our personal favorite, this elegantly packaged Advanced Clinicals Coconut Oil Cream is ideal for your face and body. It nourishes and repairs dry and damaged skin, so this cream will be your skin’s holy grail. The light and non-greasy cream leave the skin soft and smooth for hours. With a soothing mild scent, provided by chamomile and lavender extract, this coconut oil for skin will become an essential part of your skincare routine.

The natural glycerin and aloe vera in the product provide overall hydration. Apply and circularly massage it onto your face, neck, and hands to achieve a healthy glowing complexion with a mild fragrance. It tops our list because it combines a delicate scent, effortless absorption, and pure ingredients. 

Pros
  • Allergen-free and dermatologist verified
  • Not tested on animals
  • Multi-use and versatile formula 
Cons
  • No anti-spill seal

COCO & CO. Coconut Oil for Skin – Most Pure

coconut oil for skin reviews
Our next option is the COCO & CO. Coconut Oil. It is freshly pressed, separated, and chilled coconut milk, making it one of the purest options on the market. This selection is also cruelty-free, vegan, and GMO-free. With a silky, superfine texture that gently seeps through the skin, this pick will give your skin an effortless glow.

Thanks to the all-natural production, it is free from any foul odor and discoloration. Being extremely versatile, it also serves as a deep hair conditioner, under-eye cream, shaving oil, and even a makeup remover. 

Pros
  • Mild scent, perfect for sensitive skin
  • Promises silky skin and dandruff-free hair
  • Contains vitamin E, and proteins for moisturization
Cons
  • Requires liquefaction for easy application

NOW Coconut Oil for Skin – Lightweight Pick

coconut oil for skin reviews
The manufacturers of this pick are well-known for producing high-quality products from natural ingredients, and this coconut oil is no exception. The NOW Solutions Liquid Coconut Oil is perfect for dry skin, and it provides all-around moisturization and rejuvenation. It absorbs quickly into the skin without clogging pores and is also suitable for a number of other applications. Almost odorless, this lightweight option is perfect for after-shower application on your skin. 

It is also useful for massage therapies, as a base for other beauty products, and as a shine partner for rough hair. This coconut oil for skin is packaged in a clear, UV-protected bottle to avoid damage.

Pros
  • The oil smells delicious
  • Moisturizes hair and skin
  • A little product goes a long way
  • Great for homemade skin products
Cons
  • Plastic packaging needs work

SheaMoisture Coconut Oil for Skin – Most Hydrating

coconut oil for skin reviews
Our next pick is the SheaMoisture Coconut Oil with ingredients sourced from all over the world to find ones that complement each other perfectly. It is excellent for your skin and hair since it is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. This coconut oil for skin quickly moisturizes your face, hands, body, feet, and hair without leaving a greasy residue like other moisturizers. 

The product promises moisture retention and smooth skin as it is made of pure ingredients. It is also free of any impurities, and absorbs quickly. The product’s unique story and mission to reinvest back into society is inspiring and definitely deserves support.

Pros
  • Acts as a natural deodorant
  • It prevents skin dryness and itchiness
  • Non-greasy and super moisturizing
Cons
  • Delivery needs improvement

Spectrum Coconut Oil for Skin – Unrefined Option

coconut oil for skin reviews
This Spectrum Organic Coconut Oil is made of organic, unrefined coconut oil and is ideal for after-shower skin care. This product is fantastic because it fights weather damage while restoring the integrity and health of your skin. It can also be used on your face, lips, body, and hair, and it has an enticing and exotic aroma.

You should use warm water to liquefy the tub before gently massaging it into your skin and hair. The product is free of added preservatives, contains only unrefined essential coconut oil, and is USDA organic certified.

Pros
  • It soaks well into the skin
  • Works great for eczema
  • Great texture and color
Cons
  • Scent tends to wear off quickly

Buying Guide: Coconut Oil for Skin

Coconut oil has grown in popularity as a dietary supplement in recent decades due to its health-promoting properties. It is also taking the lead in the cosmetic industry, making it a must-have for everyone. This guide will investigate what it is, its benefits, and factors to consider before making a purchase.

What Is Coconut Oil?

Coconut oil is a healthy fat extracted from mature coconut meat. It contains saturated fatty acids, medium-chain triglycerides, and lauric acid. A naturally occurring substance that has been used for thousands of years as food and medicine, coconut oil is also an excellent moisturizer. It protects your skin and hair from dryness and itchiness by effectively sealing in moisture.

How Can Coconut Oil for Skin Help?

Numerous coconut oil benefits are floating around the internet; here are some backed up by scientific evidence.

  • Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), which are absorbed easily into the bloodstream without going through the complex digestive system. This makes MCT ideal for weight loss and athletic performance.
  • Coconuts have high amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and protein. They are non-toxic and suitable for cooking, baking, and cosmetic applications.
  • Studies show coconut oil may help to prevent heart disease and Alzheimer’s.
  • It also acts as an excellent hydrating agent for skin and hair.
  • Coconut oil also works well in massage sessions and aromatherapy.

Where Is Coconut Oil Used?

Coconut oil has a wide range of applications. It can be combined with aloe vera gel or honey to make a soothing ointment for topical use. It is also used as a fragrance by mixing essential oils like lavender with it. Coconut oil can be consumed on its own or mixed with food. Applying coconut oil to your skin and hair can help treat dry skin and hair.

What To Look for When Purchasing Coconut Oil for Skin

While making a purchase, keep the following things in mind.

Look for pure, unprocessed coconut oils

Look for brands that specifically state their coconut oils are made with organic ingredients when shopping for one. Many brands sell oils that are not completely pure and are also unrefined, and these additives can lead to health issues. It’s also vital to buy cold-pressed coconut oil, as this method of extraction yields more nutritious oil.

Check the color and texture

The color and texture of coconut oil can vary depending on the type and quality of the oil. Some oils are clear, while others are light yellow or brown. Similarly, some oils are grainy, while others are smooth. Look for an oil that is white when solid and clear when in liquid form.

Avoid oils with added flavors or fragrances

When purchasing coconut oil, ensure that it contains no added flavors or fragrances. These additives can be harmful and do not last very long. Instead, choose unscented coconut oil. If you must use flavored oil, choose one that isn’t overpowering and contains more natural ingredients.

Choose virgin oil based on your skin type

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for the skin, but it is difficult to find the right type. The difference between refined and virgin coconut oils is the quality of the oil. Refined coconut oil is heated, resulting in a less nutritious product that may have been bleached or deodorized. Virgin coconut oil is extracted without heat or chemicals and has a higher antioxidant content. So, if you want to keep your skin healthy, go for the virgin coconut oil option, rather than something processed. 

Look for the organic stamp 

Regrettably, not all coconut oils for skin available in the market are organic. To ensure that you get the most natural products, research the brand to see if the products they manufacture are generally organic. You can also look for the approved “Certified Organic Coconut Oil” seal on the label. 

Coconuts are grown in a sustainable environment

Scan the bottle to see where the coconuts are sourced. Ensure the coconut oil for skin that you buy is from a sustainable source and is extracted from coconuts grown in a greener and healthier way.

People Also Asked

Q: What type of coconut oil should I buy?

A: Coconut oil is classified into two types: virgin and refined. Virgin means unrefined coconut oil, and refined means processed. Refining takes out some of the nutrients present in virgin coconut oil. Most people prefer virgin coconut oil for its natural goodness, but feel free to look for a product that you believe will suit you better. 

Q: How do I apply coconut oil?

A: You should rub a small amount of coconut oil on your face before bed. You can let it sit or wash it away after a while. You can also dab a bit of coconut oil on your hands to help relieve dryness.

Q: Where can I find good-quality coconut oil for my skin?

A: Coconut oils are sold in supermarkets, groceries, and specialty stores; you can also buy them online. Look for brands that say they are organic and certified.

Q: Is there a shelf life for coconut oil?

A: If stored in a cool, dark, and dry place, your refined coconut oil should last at least 12 months. Unrefined coconut oil, on the other hand, has a shelf life of a few years longer than refined jars, depending on storage conditions.

