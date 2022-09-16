11 Useful Back Stretchers to Help Relieve Pain and Discomfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with back pain can put a major damper on your day — but what if we told you there may be a way to decrease it in as little as five minutes? It’s possible with the help of a back stretcher!

These types of devices can help re-align your spine if you don’t have the best posture or hit certain muscle groups and pressure points to get rid of tension. They’re incredibly helpful, and we found a slew of back stretchers that may suit your needs in our roundup below!

This Wheel Stretcher

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have made this particular back stretcher a top bestseller! It measures 11-inches tall and 7-inches wide, which is ideal because it won’t tip over easily. The textured foam on the outside also doesn’t put pressure on the spine, so it’s extra safe to use.

Get the Acumobility Back Massager for prices starting at $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rounded Stretching Pod

For a less intense stretch, this smaller back pod is absolutely fantastic. Reviewers say they wish they has discovered this incredible stretcher years ago, because it’s helped them finally feel at ease!

Get the Backpod for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Adjustable Stretcher

You can change the setting on this stretcher to three different curved heights. The lowest height is targeted to beginners, and you can work your way up to the advanced setting for a deeper stretch!

Get the Everlasting Comfort Back Stretcher (originally $38) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chair Stretcher

This stretcher is a dream to use while you’re sitting at your desk at work. When we’re at our computer, we don’t always have the best posture, so this stretcher will help to reduce pain as you go about your day!

Get the North American Healthcare – Arched Back Stretcher for $26 at Walmart!

This Spine-Aligning Stretcher

The unique curved shape of this stretcher is designed to help align your spine back to its original form, therefore alleviating discomfort you may be feeling. Shoppers have relied on this product for years and say it’s changed their lives!

Get the Spine-Worx Back Realignment Device for $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Electric Thermal Stretcher

This stretcher has the elevation to help you heal back pain combined with added heat for extra relief. There are different temperature settings depending on the level of heat you can handle, plus it also vibrates gently to assist with tension!

Get the Acumobility Back Massager for $141 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ridged Stretcher

The unique shape of the “ladder” layers are designed to help protect your spine while realigning it for pain relief. The curve also gradually gets higher so the stretch feeling isn’t as intense as others — excellent for beginners!

Get the U.S. Jaclean Stretch Mate Orthopedic Inversion Back Stretcher for $45 at Walmart!

This Unique Stretcher

This more compact stretcher is a strong choice for reaching muscle groups that may be hard to tackle. It’s more of an intense stretcher, and comes recommended by personal trainers for serious pain relief!

Get the PSO-Back Massager and Muscle Release Tool for $70 at Walmart!

This Ring Set

With this pack, you’ll receive four different wheels that you can switch up depending the relief you’re looking for. Use the smaller one to focus on a more specific area — or a larger size for the ultimate all-around stretch!

Get the Chirp Wheel+ 4-Pack (originally $130) on sale for $120 at Chirp!

The Roller Ball Stretcher

It may look weird, but this stretcher can actually work wonders! Shoppers say it mimics effects of a deep tissue massage, and the balls are able to hit pressure points that can majorly relieve tension.

Get the Stamina Backtrac Massager and Spine Stretcher (originally $69) for $44 at Target!

This Heated Stretcher Set

This stretcher is both adjustable and comes with a heating pad, so you get a well-rounded pain relief experience! You can choose to use it with or without the additional heated feature and also adjust the height of the curve depending on how deep of a stretch you want. Score!

Get the UTK H41Y3 Crystal Velvet Heated Back Stretcher (originally $67) on sale for $50 at Target!

