Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have stubborn cellulite that you feel may never go away? You’re truly not alone! Cellulite can happen to anyone, even if you’re laser-focused on a healthy lifestyle. And of course, once you start noticing pockets of cellulite on your body, they’re hard to unsee. It can become an obsession! Healthline reports that cellulite happens for a slew of different reasons, including diet, weight gain or genetics. You may also start to see cellulite with age, as skin naturally loses elasticity over time — leading to a more visible appearance. As we just noted, it can happen to anyone!

Though working out may help (the jury is out), cellulite can be hard to fully get rid of. But before you take a drastic (and expensive) step by booking an appointment at a plastic surgery office, why not give an at-home massaging tool a try?

What Massagers Should I Look for to Help Diminish Cellulite?

There are multiple massagers out there on the market that you can choose from — all at different price points. Most will help you promote circulation, which can help smooth out the appearance of cellulite — and others add heat and other technology to improve or quicken your results. How much money you’re willing to spend and how much work you care to put into the process may dictate which type of massager you select. The fact of the matter is that no massager can fully guarantee banished cellulite, but you won’t know for sure until you give one a try. If you’re unsure of which type to test for yourself, we rounded up a variety of different types of tools for you to consider below!

11 Best Anti-Cellulite Body Massagers — Starting at $6

Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager

This massager is likely the most popular one that we found. After checking out the before-and-after shots that reviewers shared, we’re believers in its powers. It’s easy to use and potentially super effective!

Pros

Over 15,000 reviews

Affordable price

Cons

Results may take longer to see

Get the Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager (originally $16) on sale for $8 at Amazon!

Coolife Fascia Muscle Roller – Cellulite Massager

Reviewers claim they don’t know how they lived before discovering this innovative massager! The unique design makes it incredibly easy to use, and the anti-cellulite results have reportedly been tremendous.

Pros

Amazon bestseller

Super affordable

Cons

May not do the trick for everyone

Get the Coolife Fascia Muscle Roller – Cellulite Massager (originally $19) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

Coolife Fascia Release and Cellulite Remover Muscle Massage Roller

This may be one of the easiest-to-operate cellulite massaging tools from out list! We adore the handle grip, and shoppers report that using this roller feels “sturdy and strong.”

Pros

Great grip design

Affordable price

Cons

Slightly mixed reviews

Get the Coolife Fascia Release and Cellulite Remover Muscle Massage Roller for $13 at Amazon!

Skin God Healing Innovations Cellulite Massager + Cellulite Scrubber

If you’re looking to get the most out of your cellulite massager purchase, this is an excellent choice! It comes with a handful of different heads that you can switch up. Use whichever one feels best on any given day!

Pros

Wireless design

Different heads to choose from

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Get the Skin God Healing Innovations Cellulite Massager + Cellulite Scrubber (originally $45) on sale for $40 at Amazon!

CENXIGO Body Shaping Device

This heat-based device penetrates deeply into the skin to not only improve the appearance of cellulite, but also get rid of stretch marks! Shoppers say that they can see this product working for them in multiple different areas.

Pros

Three different modes

Easy-to-use and simple design

Cons

High price tag

Get the CENXIGO Body Shaping Device for $80 at Amazon!

TailaiMei Cellulite Remover Fascia Release Massager

If you’re looking to keep things simple, you can use this silicone brush! Shoppers report that the process is easy and the way the brush is designed doesn’t make it feel painful.

Pros

Softer “bristles”

Inexpensive price

Cons

Improvements may take longer to see

Get the TailaiMei Cellulite Remover Fascia Release Massager (originally $10) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

AMEISEYE Handheld Massager

If you’re looking to see cellulite improvements fast, shoppers say this massager is the key! It comes with multiple different heads that are ideal for cellulite, and just as awesome if you have aches and pains that need some soothing.

Pros

Multiple settings

Quick results

Cons

Slightly pricier

Get the AMEISEYE Handheld Massager for $50 at Amazon!

MainBasics Natural Bristle Dry Body Brush

A simple dry bristle brush like this one is a great way to both exfoliate the skin and create circulation that may be able to smooth out lumpy skin! It’s a top seller on Amazon and the cheapest option from our lineup.

Pros

Super affordable

Thousands of five-star reviews

Cons

Some shoppers report that the bristles may be too stiff

Get the MainBasics Natural Bristle Dry Body Brush (originally $13) on sale for $6 at Amazon!

Gnosisscent Dual-Sided Shower Brush

This longer dry brush is suitable if you want to cover every inch of your body. The design may help you get to those hard-to-reach places, and you can choose between the dry bristle or massager side!

Pros

Super affordable

Double-sided brush

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Gnosisscent Dual-Sided Shower Brush (originally $14) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

Cosmetasa Cellulite Massage Oil, Gel & Mitt

We love that this tool comes with a cream and massage oil to use in conjunction! With this trio, cellulite stands no chance. Shoppers say that they’ve gotten incredible results with this set!

Pros

Complete set

Affordable price

Cons

Didn’t do the trick for some shoppers

Get the Cosmetasa Cellulite Massage Oil, Gel & Mitt for $27 on Amazon!

Scienlodic Micro-Current Cellulite Massager

This massager uses heat, vibration and micro-currents to help tackle cellulite and help you achieve the smooth skin of your dreams! We also love the shape of the device, which makes it seriously easy to hold and handle.

Pros

Multi-faceted technology

Extra sleek design

Cons

Slightly pricier

Fewer customer reviews

Get the Scienlodic Micro-Current Cellulite Massager for $46 on Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!