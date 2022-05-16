11 Lightweight Joggers for Summer Lounging — Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not big fans of jogging, but we’re superfans of joggers! These tailored lounge pants are sleek, stylish and soft — perfect for running errands, traveling or even working out. When leggings feel too constricting and sweatpants feel too baggy, joggers are our happy medium.

According to Women’s Health, “Joggers are an activewear MVP! Consider them the sweet spot between sweatpants and leggings, and you can pretty much do any exercise in them. Not only are joggers great for workouts, but they are super stylish and can go anywhere, from errands to brunch to an airplane.”

Keeping all of this in mind, we rounded up 11 of the best lightweight joggers for summer lounging. Whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the pavement, these pants will keep you cool all season long.

These High-Waisted Tapered Joggers

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the lululemon Align style, then try these stretchy slick joggers. One shopper gushed, “Love these joggers! Light weight and just baggy enough. Love how high-waisted they are.”

Get The Gym People Women’s Joggers Pants for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

These UV Protection Cargo Pants

The bestselling women’s hiking pants on Amazon, these cargo joggers feature Spandex fabric for optimum comfort, UPF 50+ for UV protection and five functional pockets for storage. Plus, they come in sizes XS-XXXL so all body types are represented!

Get the Libin Women’s Plus Size Cargo Pants for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Relaxed Heather Joggers

Heather material makes Us think of our favorite T-shirt — the coziest vintage vibes! Keep it comfy in these stylish relaxed joggers, available in eight versatile colors.

Get the Vuori Performance Joggers for just $84 at Nordstrom!

These Slim Pocket Joggers

Joggers aren’t just our jam as activewear — we love lightweight tapered pants that serve as streetwear as well! Made from a soft, woven stretch fabric, these slim pocket joggers are an everyday summer staple.

Get the Bella Dahl Pocket Joggers for just $136 at Nordstrom!

These Lightweight Knit Joggers

With over 1,000 reviews on Nordstrom, these top-rated joggers are a major hit! Featuring moisture-wicking knit fabric in a slim silhouette, these popular pants also include a drawstring waistband and pockets.

Get the Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for just $65 at Nordstrom!

These Cozy Lounge Joggers

Trust Us when we say these are the coziest joggers we’ve ever worn. These super soft lounge pants feature a relaxed fit — perfect for lounging or sleeping. You’ll never want to take them off!

Get the Women’s Perfectly Cozy Lounge Jogger Pants Stars Above for just $20 at Target!

These Soft Pocket Joggers

Can you tell we’re obsessed with this Target brand yet? These classic pocket joggers are buttery soft! One shopper declared, “These are the best joggers I’ve ever owned. They are incredibly soft and comfortable. I 100% recommend.”

Get the Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants Stars Above for just $20 at Target!

These Smoothing High-Waisted Joggers

Spanx always delivers the most flattering shapewear, and these slimming joggers are no exception. Elevate your loungewear with these stretchy pull-on pants that are even appropriate for the office!

Get The Perfect Pant, Jogger for just $128 at Spanx!

These Mid-Rise Joggers

You don’t need to be a dancer to rock these Dance Studio joggers! The idea is that they’re lightweight enough to pair over workout clothes. Designed for when you’re on the move, you can take these sweat-wicking joggers from the gym to the grocery store.

Get the Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger for just $98 at lululemon!

These Quick-Dry Joggers

Accidentally get caught in a rainstorm or sweat profusely in a workout class? These quick-dry joggers have got you covered! Shoppers say that they’re absolutely ‘perfect’!

Get the Kcutteyg Women’s Joggers with Pockets for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Lightweight Joggers With Zipper Pockets

High-waisted fit, quick-drying fabric and zippered pockets?! These lightweight joggers are almost too good to be true! One reviewer reported, “I love the cut and the material feels like a second skin. Super soft!”

Get the Soothfeel Women’s Joggers with Zipper Pockets for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!