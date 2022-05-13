These Super Soft Pajamas Are Beloved By So Many Shoppers — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweet dreams are made of this! We take our bedtime ritual very seriously. After watching our favorite TV shows and completing our skincare routine, we’re ready for a good night’s sleep. Cue the sound machine, sleep mask and phone on silent mode. We even have a plump pillow and a comfy comforter — the only thing that’s missing is the perfect pair of PJs!

At night, we’re always fluctuating between being too hot and too cold. We can never seem to find the right pajamas to wear without freezing or overheating! Flannel fabric make Us sweat and cotton is hit or miss. We just want to fall asleep feeling like we’re on the cool side of the pillow, literally. Well, leave it to the brand Cozy Earth to offer the softest sleepwear on the planet! These stretchy pajamas are long sleeve yet lightweight, ideal for lying in bed or lounging around the house. With endless glowing reviews, this sleep set is a crowd-pleaser!

Get the Women’s Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit for $131 (originally $175) at Cozy Earth!

The Women’s Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit comes with a matching top and bottoms. Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, this moisture-wicking fabric is ultra-cool and comfy! These pajamas even provide temperature regulation. Bye-bye, hot flashes! Hello, beauty sleep! The enhanced stretch-knit also prevents pilling for longevity. Even though the sleep set features long sleeves, these pajamas are ideal for hot temperatures. Summer staple!

Designed for every body type, the cozy material is supremely soft and flattering. Relaxed luxury at its finest! And there are five colors to choose from — Grey, Ivory, Black, Navy and Blush. Other details we’re obsessed with? The button-down closure, delicate trim and added pockets!

Get the Women’s Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit for $131 (originally $175) at Cozy Earth!

We’ve honestly never seen such high praise for pajamas before. The thousands of five-star reviews speak for themselves! “These are the best pajamas I have ever owned!” one customer declared. “They are soooo soft and stretchy! They fit true to size. I love that they have pockets too. Never buying any other PJs.” Another shopper went so far as to say, “A little magic in these PJs. They are so soft and comfy. And classy! I feel like a princess in them.” Happily ever after!

One reviewer added, “I really understand why this company is called ‘Cozy Earth.’ Literally the most comfy, cozy pajamas I’ve worn. Love my set!” Another shopper agreed, writing, “It feels so soft to skin and cool that once I put it on, I do not want to take it off. Love love love it.” Pajamas that you want to live in? Sounds like our dream come true!

Find out what all the hype is about with these heavenly soft pajamas from Cozy Earth! As an added bonus, Cozy Earth offers an 100-night sleep trial. If you’re not fully satisfied with these jammies, you can return them and get your money back — shipping is even covered!

See it! Get the Women’s Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit for $131 (originally $175) at Cozy Earth!

Not your style? Shop more loungewear here and explore more from Cozy Earth here!

