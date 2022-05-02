Olivia Wilde Rocked Leggings That Shoppers Say ‘Make Working Out More Fun’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have that favorite article of clothing we wear over and over again. It may be a perfect pair of blue jeans or an effortlessly cool leather jacket. For Olivia Wilde, it’s these Tory Burch leggings. The Booksmart director recently stepped out in London sporting her go-to athletic pants, along with a red North Face coat and sweatshirt from boyfriend Harry Styles’ beauty brand Pleasing. (Side note: Could One Direction see into the future when they wrote the song “Olivia”? That’s one wild coincidence.)

Wilde’s street style seriously inspired Us. We love the laidback loungewear vibes mixed with the vibrant aesthetic that is totally on trend. While these high-waisted leggings are mostly navy, the colorful stripe detailing on the right leg adds a fun pop of color. You can tell how comfortable these lightweight leggings are at first glance! It’s a no-brainer — this Tory Burch legging is a sporty closet staple.

Get the High-Rise Weightless Spectrum Chevron Legging for $158 at Tory Burch!

Tory Burch knows how to make her mark. In addition to the designer’s classic double T logo, the High-Rise Weightless Spectrum Chevron Legging feature a signature chevron graphic in a gradient of shades. Instantly iconic. Made with high-quality fabric, these leggings are moisture-wicking and lightweight. No sweat — literally! These leggings can handle even the most high-intensity workouts and hot yoga sessions. The smooth, barely-there finish will make you want to live in these leggings — now we get why Wilde owns these pants in multiple colors!

Not only are these leggings comfortable, they’re also super flattering. The high-rise waist gives you tummy control, while the ergonomic cut lines and flatlock seams contour your shape. Plus, there’s a secret pocket in the back waistband that’s big enough to store your phone. Genius!

Reviewers rave about these light-as-air leggings! “The best leggings,” one shopper declared. “It’s definitely weightless. I love working out with it because it stays in place and I don’t have to worry about the waist band folding.” Problem solved! “Stylish and comfy,” another reviewer reported. “I appreciate the high-rise; it covers my soft tummy in place and stretches nicely. The material is smooth and soft. Love the colors in chevron.” And this customer proved our point that cute athleisure motivates you to move: “These are so bright and fun to wear. They really make working out more fun, and I am willing to go for coffee after my run!!”

If you want to turn these leggings into a two-piece athletic set, we suggest adding a matching sports bra or athletic top — white or red would bring out the chevron stripe! You can also channel Wilde’s OOTD with an oversized sweatshirt for a casual daytime ensemble. Keep cool while looking cool in these Tory Burch weightless chevron leggings.

