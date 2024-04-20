Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have never seen A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, where have you been? The American thriller comedy film was released in 2018, and it quickly became a talking point mainly because of its costume design, as it pertains to Lively. In the film, she perfectly showcases the juxtaposition of frilly dresses and structured suiting — which we love! If you want to boost your confidence, you can do it by dabbling in menswear-inspired style finds.

From structured trousers to elegant heels, there is an elevated business-casual style finds you can add to your wardrobe for a polished, streamlined pick-me-up. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 A Simple Favor-inspired style finds that will skyrocket your confidence, starting at just $20 — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Wrinkle-Free Ease: If you hate the hassle of ironing, this dress shirt is a wrinkle-free option that uses a 62% cotton, 35% polyester, 3% spandex material composition for a durable and stretchy fit — just $20!

2. Relaxed Elegance: You can wear this like this button down shirt in laid-back way — i.e., jeans and sneakers — or more polished á la Lively — just $22!

3. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a classic long-sleeve button-down shirt to get through work and other occasion and this one from Amazon is super affordable — just $24!

4. Suave Refinement: Nothing is more suave and clean than a double-breasted garment, and this waistcoat lives up to the reputation — just $39!

5. Vested Interest: For those who liked the polished look of a suit but don’t like the extra fabric, you’ll love this suiting vest — just $99!

Bottoms

6. Everyday Essential: These crepe suit pants are breezy yet sophisticated enough to wear in the office and to cocktail hour afterwards — just $29!

7. Wide Simplicity: Here at Us, we love a good wide leg silhouette! These suiting column wide leg trousers emit boss and CEO energy — just $179!

8. Spring Need: For those who love the seamlessness of suits but can’t stand the heat, these shorts will help you indulge — was $365, now just $199!

9. Flowy Maximum: This suiting maxi skirt exudes structured vibes without the restrictions — just $98!

Suits

10. Slouchy Structure: Sometimes the pomp and circumstance of a tailored suit can be daunting. If you fancy the currently popular slouchy aesthetic, you’ll love this wide leg suit — just $58!

11. Sleeveless Queen: This wide leg suit is slouchy but has the added benefit of being sleeveless for the queens who tend to overheat — just $65!

12. Slim-Fit Vibe: This business suit has a slim-fit — along with ruched sleeves — that’s perfect for showcasing your eye for detail during a business meeting — just $70!

13. Effortlessly Modern: For all the gals that love the modern idea of suiting — i.e., cinched waists, belts and more — this belted blazer and pants set is right up your alley. It uses a 97% polyester and 3% spandex fabric blend for a sturdy alternative that has slight give for maximum comfort — just $229

Shoes

14. She Means Business: One of the high notes of the costuming from A Simple Favor is how Lively looked like one of the boys but in her own way — especially when it comes to footwear. These Bruno Marc oxfords are timeless and will bring that same element to your wardrobe — just $30!

15. Pointed Princess: As well all know, pumps add a nice touch of femininity to businesswear and these pointed toe pumps are perfect— just $41!

16. Patented Sleek: These chunky heel pumps are cheeky thanks to their loafer-adjacent design — just $65!

17. Lift Me Up: Throw on these Vince Camuto patform bootie with trousers or jeans — the choice is all yours — just $65!

