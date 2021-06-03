17 Dreamy, Romantic Dresses on Amazon Under $50 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses naturally have a feminine flair to them, which is just one reason why they’re our go-to garments. Of course, some are more decadent than others. Dresses that are adorned with ruffles, made from luxurious materials or offer up an ethereal look straight out of a fairytale tend to be reserved for special occasions — but we’re always in the market to add more to our collection!

When you’re feeling romantic or want to boost your mood, the 17 dresses below will help you out. We have a range of options ranging from casual to formal, plus dresses that fall somewhere in between the two. Keep reading to check out these fabulous frocks, and prepare to feel like a queen!

17 Gorgeous, Romantic Dresses to Wear This Summer

Beach Dresses

1. This maxi dress from LILBETTER has a striking crochet halter top that was designed for beach bashes!

2. We love the sweet off-the-shoulder neckline of this Roxy mini dress — you can wear it as a beach cover-up or afterwards for oceanside cocktails!

3. This Wander Agio beach cover-up will flow beautifully in the wind — plus it’s adjustable to accommodate most sizes!

4. Shoppers are completely in love with how they look and feel in this stunning maxi dress from SVALIY!

5. The lace touches on the sleeves of this MERMAID’S CLOSET tiered maxi dress are so luxe!

Brunch Dresses

6. You’re going to fall in love with the flowy trumpet sleeves of this Romwe dress — and so will all of your friends!

7. Ruffles guarantee romantic vibes, and we love that this wrap dress from ECOWISH is trimmed with the material!

8. Speaking of romantic ruffles, this SAUKOLE strapless dress has ruffle details along the sweetheart neckline and hem!

9. The layer of floral chiffon on this mini dress from Happy Sailed is dainty and feminine!

10. We’ve been obsessed with peasant-style vintage dresses, and this frock from R.Vivimos has the look completely nailed!

Formal Dresses

11. The lace eyelet pattern all over this BerryGo maxi dress will forever look fabulous!

12. When you wear this show-stopping chiffon maxi dress from FANDEE, nobody will be able to take their eyes off of you!

13. If we could design a dress that a renaissance princess would wear, it would look exactly like this stunning Anna-Kaci maxi!

14. This CeCe chiffon mini dress has asymmetrical ruffle details that give it a whimsical look!

15. The floral embroidery on this mini dress from Milumia looks like it was inspired by the most glamorous garden!

16. When we spotted this billowy tulle dress from Romwe, it immediately make Us think of a fairy!

17. Even though this IWEMEK dress is relatively simple, it truly appears to be fit for a goddess!

