17 Gorgeous Beach Cover-Ups That Can Double As Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: We like to team every swimsuit we rock with an adorable cover-up. While the majority are strictly meant for the beach or pool, there are some we can also wear out and about — specifically dresses! Why shop for cover-ups that we can only team with swimsuits when we can diversify our summer wardrobes in the process?

Our mission was to find the absolute best cover-ups that can take you from the beach to the streets. These are some of the best styles we’ve found to date, and we think you’ll love them just as much as we do. Check out our top picks below!

17 Beautiful Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Also Wear As Dresses

Short Mini Cover-Ups

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers swear this Bsubseach crochet dress is one of the more flattering cover-ups they own, and have even returned for more than one color — $26 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with an oversized button-down dress like this striped one from Ekouaer — $27 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This button-down cover up Bsubseach has a more boho aesthetic for the trendiest of shoppers — $27 on Amazon!

4. Best Tunic-Style Dress: This Ekouaer cover-up is elevated, and just so happens to be one of the more popular styles from our list — starting at $17 on Amazon!

5. Strapless Dress Pick: This little cover-up from Loxdonz is beyond comfortable and ideal for super hot days and nights — on sale for $22 on Amazon!

6. Adorable Embroidered Number: The polka dots on this loose Blooming Jelly dress are too cute to pass up — starting at $32 on Amazon!

7. Surfer Girl Vibes: This striped dress from O’Neill is classic SoCal beach style personified — $55 at Nordstrom!

8. Dress With Pockets: We love that this Becca spaghetti strap dress has pockets included for added convenience — starting at $41 at Nordstrom!

Long Maxi Cover-Ups

9. Our Absolute Favorite: This scarf-style leopard print dress from Tommy Bahama is totally splurge-worthy — $148 at Nordstrom!

10. We Also Love: You won’t find a more comfortable dress than this ultra-loose maxi from Elan — $58 at Nordstrom!

11. We Can’t Forget: The intricate print on this CUPSHE kaftan-style dress is incredibly eye-catching — $26 at Walmart!

12. Best Simple Button-Down: It truly doesn’t get better than this long and loose maxi from Bsubseach — $28 on Amazon!

13. Classic Kaftan Pick: Any one of these Sakkas maxi dresses will make you feel like royalty — $25 on Amazon!

14. Top Elegant Dress: The design of this stunning Elan maxi is oh-so-sophisticated. Prepare for compliments — $74 at Nordstrom!

15. Favorite Ruffle Dress: The hem of this ANRABESS dress is the epitome of flowy and fierce fashion — on sale for $39 on Amazon!

16. Best Unique Option: The ombré design on this maxi dress is definitely a standout — on sale for just $29 at Lulus!

17. For Anyone Who Prefers Jumpsuits: Though it’s not a dress, the ultra-wide pant legs on this jumpsuit make it look like a maxi — $56 at Lulus!

