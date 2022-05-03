Amazon Has Tons of High-Waisted Bikinis on Sale Right Now — Shop Our Faves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

High-waisted bikinis are an easy way to feel more confident about wearing a two-piece swimsuit this summer. You still get to show more skin, but you have the comfort of extra coverage. Bonus! High-waisted bottoms can also create a beautiful shape and make your waist appear snatched — which is always a plus!

This is an excellent time to shop for swimsuits, and we actually found tons of incredible styles on sale at Amazon that we adore! We wanted to focus on three main styles — classic high-waisted bottoms, bottoms that have a slightly lower cut and bikinis that come with a longer ruffle top — which is one of the more popular high-waisted set silhouettes. These prices are seriously affordable, and we don’t know how long they will actually last — so check out our top picks below and get to shopping!

17 High-Waisted Swimsuits That Are Currently on Sale at Amazon

Lower Cut High-Waist Bikinis

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The bottoms that come with this BMJL set extend to the belly button with ruching on the sides to help slim out the tummy area — starting at $15!

2. We Also Love: We adore the V-shape hem on these high-waisted bottoms from MZEAZRK, and the simple bandeau tube top pairs perfectly — starting at $11!

3. We Can’t Forget: Aside from the flattering high-cut bottoms, this bikini from Aleumdr includes a stunning one-shoulder top that’s seriously chic — starting at $16!

4. Favorite Sporty Pick: If you want a staple bathing suit that’s easy to play beach volleyball in, this set from Blooming Jelly is your best bet — starting at $13!

5. Top Ribbed Pick: Anything ribbed is always going to be a top choice of ours, including this sleek bikini from ZINPRETTY — starting at $17!

Classic High-Waist Bikinis

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The bottoms in this Zando set have the best slimming ruching, and the criss-cross top is the ultimate match — starting at $15!

7. We Also Love: If you want a complete photoshoot-ready swim look, this three-piece set from Kate Kasin is what you need to get your hands on — starting at $17!

8. We Can’t Forget: This Fancyskin bikini also has ruched bottoms, but the top is a bustier to give the aesthetic a retro pinup vibe — starting at $17!

9. Favorite Simple Pick: For a stripped down swim look, this ZAFUL set is certainly one to check out — starting at $13!

10. Best Tankini Pick: This GEEK LIGHTING set features a top that’s longer and reminds Us of a tank — starting at $23!

11. Go-To Bandeau Set: Shoppers adore the comfortable fit of the smocked bandeau top which comes with this Adisputent bikini — starting at $20!

12. Show-Stopping Pick: The criss-cross straps on the front of this Dearlove bikini top are totally eye-catching — starting at $30!

Ruffle Top Bikini Sets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Adisputent bikini may be the ultimate ruffle top set, and it comes in a slew of shades and prints — starting at $22!

14. We Also Love: For an off-the-shoulder ruffle top moment, this bikini from NDLBS is definitely one of the best — starting at $15!

15. We Can’t Forget: Another solid Adisputent swim set includes this bikini — it has a fun tassel trim which adorns the hem of the ruffle top — starting at $17!

16. Top-Selling Choice: Over 7,000 shoppers say they have totally fallen in love with how this American Trends bikini looks and fits — starting at $19!

17. Favorite Bandeau Style: The top from this MILLUM set has a fitted bandeau with a longer ruffle attached at the bottom, which gives it a peplum look — starting at $17!

