17 Seriously Slimming Rompers to Wear Instead of Dresses This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We regularly wear dresses in the summertime, but sometimes, we want to change it up. Rompers are great garments to reach for when you want to look put together but still feel ultra-comfortable!

With that in mind, we rounded up some warm-weather rompers in order to help build out your summer wardrobe. Most of our picks are rompers that can be styled for multiple occasions, but there are a few that are extra fancy and others that are strictly for lounging. Each of the rompers we picked offer slimming silhouettes that will make you feel confident all summer long! Keep reading to see the best of the best!

17 Slimming Rompers To Wear This Summer

1. This PRETTYGARDEN romper is ideal for relaxing at home or running errands. It’s basically an all-in-one sweatsuit!

2. If you want a comfy romper that isn’t full-length, this one from REORIA is made for the summer!

3. This romper from MEROKEETY is also super comfortable, but it has a halter neckline that you can easily dress up in a pinch!

4. We also love this RAISEVERN spaghetti strap romper that’s great for casual summer days!

5. This strapless wide-leg jumpsuit from ZESICA has a gorgeous slimming silhouette shoppers can’t stop raving about!

6. The ruffle details all over this Valphsio romper are absolutely stunning — we dig the romantic vibes!

7. This Relipop romper has a loose fit, but it also has a wrap style that cinches in at the waist and looks incredible!

8. You can wear this off-the-shoulder romper from MakeMeChic with sneakers to dress it down — or with heels for date night!

9. If you want to wear a romper that looks like a cute mini dress, this version from Angashion is an incredible option!

10. Reviewers say that this strapless romper from SweatyRocks is one of their all-time favorite looks for the summer!

11. This Verdusa romper has a simple design, but it comes in so many fun prints that you’re guaranteed to fall in love with!

12. You can also wear this SheIn halter romper for many occasions, and we’re obsessed with the flattering black-and-white striped design!

13. Reviewers say that this romper from Odosalii is incredibly “easy and effortless” to wear!

14. The hem of this Relipop romper has two layers that are ruffled to add dress-like volume — people won’t even realize it’s a comfy jumpsuit!

15. This off-the-shoulder romper from 28 Palms is completely on point, from its fit to the affordable price point!

16. We love the tie detail and peekaboo cutout on the front of this romper from SweatyRocks!

17. If you love the look of mini dresses but worry about wearing them, this romper from Jeanewpole1 has the same aesthetic. Plus, it’s a lot more comfortable to wear!

